Peacefully at Toronto East General Hospital in his 90th year. Cherished husband of Liz, jokester father to Becky (Dave) and Brenda (Stefan), silly grandpa to Nathan, Jessica and Elsa. Frank worked many years as the director of Human Resources for Brampton. A celebration of life (including polka music) will be held at a future date. To be notified, email his daughter at bkovrig@gmail.com. To read his public tribute, go to aftercare.org and look under "tributes"