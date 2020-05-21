Frankie BENSON
It is with profound sadness we inform you that Frankie Benson has passed away Born on July 4, 1942, in Belfast, Northern Ireland (formerly 3 Adela Street ) Deceased at the age of 78 at Etobicoke General Hospital on May 12, 2020 Loving husband of late Anne Benson Devoted father to Colin, Laura (Christian) Loving grandfather of Keeley and Scarlet Frankie loved life, every song, every friend his family, he always held dear in his heart. He LIVED for the Irish community through Radio Erin, and his singing, guitar playing days. He will be sorely missed by many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, friends in Ireland and Canada. We hope everyone who knew him has at least one happy memory, because we have many. Cremation has taking place and due to the unprecedented circumstances, of COVID-19 pandemic there will be funeral services where we can share these memories together at a later date.

Published in Brampton Guardian on May 21, 2020.
