It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Garry Douglas Grant on November 29, 2020. Dear husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cherished grandfather passed away at Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga. Garry Douglas Grant is predeceased by the love of his life, his wife Gisele (nee Lafrenière), daughters Suzy Faria (Ross Taylor), Madeleine Milsom (Michael), grandchildren Jesse Faria, Codey Faria, Grant Milsom, Brooke Milsom, Matthew Milsom, best friend, his brother Leonard Grant (Sandy), sister Greta Stevenson, brother Con Grant (Nicole) and his late brothers Allan and John. Garry was angelic, with beautiful baby blue eyes, his smile, his kindness, sense of humor and a contagious laugh that will be so greatly missed. No matter what project or advice needed, Garry was always there to give a helping hand. He was the neighborhood's favorite mentor. He touched so many people throughout his life and was truly loved and never knew the impact of his existence. May he forever grace us with his presence in eternal life and watch over us. We have been blessed to have him in our lives. In coming months, in brighter days, family and friends will gather to celebrate Garry's incredible life. Stories and memories may be shared atwww.wardfuneralhomes.com
. If desired, donations can be made to the Diabetes Association
.