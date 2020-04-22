Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Garry Kellard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garry Kellard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garry Kellard Obituary
It is with great sadness on April 1, 2020 that we announce the passing of Garry Kellard in his 75th year at Brampton Civic Hospital. Beloved husband of Marilyn Kellard, loving dad to Kim and Adam and the greatest grandpa to Rachel, Maddie, Zachary and Veronica. Garry was a proud retiree of his 30 year career with DeHavilland Aircraft of Canada. To all who knew Garry, he always had a smile on his face and never wanted to make anyone go out of their way for him. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later date due to Covid 19 restrictions.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -