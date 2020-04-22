|
It is with great sadness on April 1, 2020 that we announce the passing of Garry Kellard in his 75th year at Brampton Civic Hospital. Beloved husband of Marilyn Kellard, loving dad to Kim and Adam and the greatest grandpa to Rachel, Maddie, Zachary and Veronica. Garry was a proud retiree of his 30 year career with DeHavilland Aircraft of Canada. To all who knew Garry, he always had a smile on his face and never wanted to make anyone go out of their way for him. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later date due to Covid 19 restrictions.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Apr. 22, 2020