It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Ray Dickinson on Sunday September 27th in his 85th year. Loving husband to May for 65 years and father to Susan (Lindsay), Valerie (Ean) and Wayne. Grandfather to Ashley, Jason, Bradley (Stacey), Mark, predeceased by Robin. Great Grandfather to Easton. Through the years Ray was actively involved in cubs, scouts and refereeing soccer in the Bramalea area. He was an avid curler, golfer and gardener. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A service will not be held at this time but a celebration of life will be held at a future date. Online condolences and information at: www.andrewscommunityfuneralcentre.com