In his 85th year, Gerald Felix Comeau passed away peacefully on the morning of February 23rd at Maple Grove Care Community in Brampton. Gerry was loving husband for 61 years of Lorraine (Valley), respected father to Phillip, Andrea, Michael, and Paul, as well as proud papa (grandfather) to granddaughters Charlie and Martine. Born in Baird (Port Arthur), Ontario, Gerry was the eldest of 10 children of Felix and Eleanor (Perrier) Comeau. He had five brothers; Andre, Norman, Ernie, Rene and Felix and four sisters; Blanche, Rosemarie (deceased), Kathleen and Denise. Gerry lived a long, interesting and adventurous life as a hard-working provider for his family while staying close to his siblings and large extended family. Family occasions were always big and boisterous! Gerry and Lorraine were among the founding members of St John Fisher congregation where Gerry was a member of the Knights of Columbus. With a long history of involvement in the community Gerry was active in minor hockey and softball as a parent, coach and organizer. Until the age of 75, Gerry was an organizer and participant with the mall walkers at the Bramalea City Centre. Gerry will forever remain in our hearts leaving us with great stories to tell and many fond memories to share. Online condolences may be made at www.andrewscommunityfuneralcentre.com
Published in Brampton Guardian on Feb. 26, 2020