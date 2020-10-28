Went to meet her Heavenly Father peacefully, with family at her side at the Brampton Civic Hospital on October 20, 2020 in her 99th year. Survived by 6 children Ronnie (Sylvianne), Gary (Corinne), Dennis, Tim (Jackie), Karen (Ron), Debbie (Paul), daughter-in-law Janet, brother Andre Lepage, 23 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased in death by 1 brother, 2 sisters and 4 children. Gisele retired at the age of 95, after enjoying a 31 year fulfilling career as a Peel Region Crossing Guard. Cremation has taken place and a private family church service is being arranged. In lieu of flowers, donations to the The Diabetes Association
or a charity of your choice
is much appreciated. To make a donation in Gisele's memory or leave a condolence please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com