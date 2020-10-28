1/1
Gisele Marie Rose (Lepage) YOUNG
Went to meet her Heavenly Father peacefully, with family at her side at the Brampton Civic Hospital on October 20, 2020 in her 99th year. Survived by 6 children Ronnie (Sylvianne), Gary (Corinne), Dennis, Tim (Jackie), Karen (Ron), Debbie (Paul), daughter-in-law Janet, brother Andre Lepage, 23 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased in death by 1 brother, 2 sisters and 4 children. Gisele retired at the age of 95, after enjoying a 31 year fulfilling career as a Peel Region Crossing Guard. Cremation has taken place and a private family church service is being arranged. In lieu of flowers, donations to the The Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice is much appreciated. To make a donation in Gisele's memory or leave a condolence please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com

Published in Brampton Guardian on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
