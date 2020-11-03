Peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Guelph General Hospital. Gordon Mara, in his 96th year was the beloved husband of the late Cora Mara (Meyer) for 65 years, loving father of Alice Jones (William), the late David Mara (Carole) and the late Jeff Mara (Karen), adoring grandpa of Taya MacInnes (Virgil), Shannyn Mara (Andy Hall), Sean Mara (Melissa), Thomas Jones, Davis Mara (Helen) and Kathleen Jones and great-grandpa of Atreyu, Pharaoh and Ben. Gordon will be remembered always by his nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to MacIntyre Family Funeral Home. 5399 Wellington Road 52, Erin. Cremation has taken place. Donations in Gordon's memory can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
. Donation cards available at the funeral home or you may send the family a condolence at www.macintyrefamilyfuneralhome.com