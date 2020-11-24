It is with great sadness that we share the sudden loss of Graham, on November 21, 2020. A proud lifelong Bramptonian, he was an entrepreneur at heart and highly regarded in the local business community. He owned and operated three Second Cup locations in Brampton and Orangeville where he was recognized as'Franchisee of the Year.' He then ventured out on his own,creating"Poutine Dare To Be Fresh"in downtown Brampton.His dedication and hard work brought him the coveted Brampton Board of Trade 'Outstanding Business Achievement Award.'He also earned the 'Outstanding Front Garden' award several times. He loved being outdoors, gardening, as well as exercising his artistic gift with various works of art. We will miss his quick laughter, bad dad jokes, excellent cooking, generous heart and amazing hugs. Graham was predeceased by father Michael and younger brother Fraser. Family and friends were most important to him and always made sure people were having a good time. You knew that if you were asked to come to the back door, you had a special place in his heart. He will be forever missed by his loving wife of 26 years, Brenda (nee Warden...not a typo), three beautiful children: Brady, Madeline and Evan, his mother Catherine, sisters Melanie (Strickland) and Stephanie (Boll) and brother Neville. He also leaves his wife's family "too many to keep straight", in-laws, countless nieces and nephews all of whom he loved very much. A special thank you to the first responders who continue to put their own lives at risk to help people during their own difficult times. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we will be sharing the service via Zoom. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Ward's Funeral Home, 52 Main St. South, Brampton (905-451-2124). Please visit the book of memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com