Mum, Farmor, Mormor and Oldemor passed peacefully in her 97th year, on Nov. 26th joining her husband Hans. She was an employee of the Brampton Recreation Dept. for 22 yrs alongside Hans. (Nicknamed Hansel and Gretel.) Her undisputed love of family was complimented by her love of music, dancing and gardening. Grethe was born in Herning, Denmark and emigrated to Canada in 1952, leaving all relatives, many of whom frequently came to visit their favorite sister or aunt and enjoy her cooking abilities. She is survived by Jan (Mary Ellen, Maria deceased), Preben (Joanne) daughter, Marilyn (Ralph, Ron deceased) and Allan (Jayne), grandchildren Jamye (Noelle), Daryn, Tania (Brian), Carrie (Ryan deceased), Sarah (Ben), Nicole, Conor, Mieke (Emily) and great grandchildren Emma, Patrick, Sophie, Hannah (deceased), Avery, Jordyn, Logan and Carter. A family visitation took place on Sun. Nov 29th., followed by cremation and a family memorial service is planned for the future.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store