1/1
Grethe Sophie MIKKELSEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grethe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mum, Farmor, Mormor and Oldemor passed peacefully in her 97th year, on Nov. 26th joining her husband Hans. She was an employee of the Brampton Recreation Dept. for 22 yrs alongside Hans. (Nicknamed Hansel and Gretel.) Her undisputed love of family was complimented by her love of music, dancing and gardening. Grethe was born in Herning, Denmark and emigrated to Canada in 1952, leaving all relatives, many of whom frequently came to visit their favorite sister or aunt and enjoy her cooking abilities. She is survived by Jan (Mary Ellen, Maria deceased), Preben (Joanne) daughter, Marilyn (Ralph, Ron deceased) and Allan (Jayne), grandchildren Jamye (Noelle), Daryn, Tania (Brian), Carrie (Ryan deceased), Sarah (Ben), Nicole, Conor, Mieke (Emily) and great grandchildren Emma, Patrick, Sophie, Hannah (deceased), Avery, Jordyn, Logan and Carter. A family visitation took place on Sun. Nov 29th., followed by cremation and a family memorial service is planned for the future.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved