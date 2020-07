"Gung Gung" went home to be with the Lord on July 17, 2020 at the age of 87. Devoted mother to Carol, Lorraine, Julie, Diane, Peaches, Sophia and the late Lorna and Dorothy. Grettell will be forever missed by her 32 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. Respecting the current situation and pandemic building restrictions, a Funeral Service for Grettell will be for invited guests only. Please visit www.glenoaks.ca to access the link to the service via livestream.