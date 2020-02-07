|
|
Born July 19, 1958 in Brampton, Ontario. Passed away peacefully at Mississauga Trillium Hospital on February 4, 2020. Beloved father of Shawn, Kyla and Rachelle. Proud grandfather and great-grandfather. Survived by his mother Lois Black and Sister Donna. Predeceased by father William Black. Family and friends will be received at Brampton Cemetery on February 15, 2020 at 11 a.m for a graveside ceremony and burial of cremated remains. Reception to follow at the Legion Branch #15, 80 Mary Street, Brampton. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the . Please visit our book of memories at www.wardfunerhome.com
Published in Brampton Guardian on Feb. 7, 2020