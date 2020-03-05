|
A longtime employee of Brampton Recs and Parks, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the wee hours of February 28, 2020 in his 99th year. He will be so missed by his loving wife of 73 years Grethe, his children Jan (late Maria, Mary Ellen), Preben (JoAnne), Marilyn (late Ron, Ralph), and Allan (Jayne), his grandchildren Jamye (Noelle), Daryn, Tania (Brian), Carrie (Ryan), Sarah (Ben), Nicole, Conor, and Mieke (Emily). And great grandfather to Emma, Patrick, Sophie, Avery, Jordyn, Carter, and Logan. A family visitation took place at Thompson Funeral Home in Aurora and a celebration of life is planned for early spring.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Mar. 5, 2020