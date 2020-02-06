|
With great sadness we announce the death of Helen Elliott who passed away peacefully on February 2nd in her 99th year. Beloved husband of the late Jack Elliott, and cherished mother of John (Pam) and grandmother of Jamie. Sister to Marilyn (Doug), and the late Howard (Shirley), Florence (Bill) and Jean. Sister-in-law to the late Mary (Bill), and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Helen will be remembered for her mild and gracious temperament and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Many thanks to the staff at Southbrook Retirement Home in Brampton for their compassion and care over the last 9 years. Cremation has taken place. A private interment and celebration of life will follow at a later date. If desired, donations can be made to a . Please visit the Book of memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in Brampton Guardian on Feb. 6, 2020