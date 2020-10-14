1/
Helen (Leskovics) Hasulo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 12, 1940 - September 30, 2020 It is with a broken heart that we share with you the passing of Helen Hasulo (née Leskovics), dear wife, mother and grandmother, on September 30, 2020. Helen was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia earlier this year. She was determined to reach her 80th birthday, which we joyously celebrated with her on April 12. We take comfort in knowing we were able to honour her wishes of spending her final days with her family by her side. She will be dearly missed by Andy, her husband of 56 years, daughter Susanne, son-in-law John Bugailiskis, and grandsons Christopher and Justin. She will also be missed by her nieces and nephews, and all her relatives and many friends here in Canada and Hungary. Helen is predeceased by her parents and five brothers. She was an exceptional lady - strong and passionate in her Catholic faith, a leader in her church community through the Legion of Mary, fiercely devoted to her family and a loyal friend to so very many. Helen expressed her love in many ways, but especially through her wonderful cooking, and we are sure those who knew her all have their own happy memories of enjoying one of her dishes. Heartfelt thanks to her niece, Elizabeth Mestyan, for her love and devotion in helping with Helen's care, all the extraordinary and compassionate nurses and doctors at the oncology and palliative care departments at Brampton Civic Hospital, and to all her family and friends who have supported us in this long journey. Visitation has taken place and Helen has been interred at Brampton Memorial Gardens We will host a celebration of Helen's life to take place next year, when hopefully it will be safer to come together in larger numbers. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada at https://www.llscanada.org, the Canadian Cancer Society at www.cancer.ca, or the charity of your choice. Please visit Helen's Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brampton Memorial Gardens
10061 Chinguacousy Road
Brampton, ON L7A 0H6
(905) 840-3400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brampton Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved