a long time, Brampton resident and business owner passed away on Sun., Oct 4th, 2020. Helen had a life-long love of all thing's flora. She equally enjoyed interacting with people from all walks of life and did her best to make their special occasions most memorable thru her business, Artistry In Flowers Helen grew up on a farm in Saskatchewan with her 11 siblings. At 18 she sought to discover the rest of the world and make her mark in it, initially moving to Toronto. There, she met and married. Eventually, she had two boys, and all settled in Brampton. Her love of flowers and gardening drew her to employment at a greenhouse and flower shop just down the street. She worked there until age 59 when she opened up her own shop, Artistry In Flowers. For the next 30 years she provided happiness in the products she purveyed; plants, cut flowers, and arrangements of her imagination. She was energized by the company of her employees and developed eternal friendships with repeat customers. Helen is survived by her son James, with his wife Laurie and two daughters, Marina and Helenna; her other son Jeffrey; her brothers Edward, Henry and Michael; sisters Jessie, Phyllis and Rose. She is predeceased by her parents Michael and Bronislawa; husband John Presley; brothers Michael, Stanley and Richard; sisters Jeanne, Irene, and Alfreda. In consideration of COVID imposed circumstances there will be no visitation nor service for Helen. A tribute to her can be viewed by accessing https://memorials.wardfuneralhomes.com/helen-presley/4350333/index.php
Condolences can be left there, as well. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, one may donate to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Sick Kids Foundation.