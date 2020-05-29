It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Hendrik (Hank) Gijsbertus Vanden Berg who was born on March 2, 1931 in Nieuwerkerk a/d IJssel, The Netherlands and died on May 8, 2020 in Hamilton, Ontario. Hank was predeceased by his first wife, Antonia (Toos), nee Looije, and is survived by his second wife, Antje (Ann), nee Bouma-Salverda, his children, Carolina, Arlene, Shirley, John, Michael, Ken, his step-children, Diana, Robert, Raymond, Richard, Bill, and their spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Hank Vanden Berg started in the gardening business growing pansies part time on land in Dixie (Dundas and Dixie Road) while working other jobs full time. In 1962, he purchased a property on the Third Line North of Steeles, now Creditview Road. He grew pansies and other bedding plants, perennials and vegetables. His first greenhouse was an old Calvert Dale frame which was torn down and rebuilt. The second one, imported from the Netherlands with the help of the Dutch consulate, was the first technologically advanced greenhouse in Canada, with computerized overhead watering and monorails. It was to be used here as a model. The wholesale part of the business was called Vanden Berg Greenhouses, while the retail portion was, called House of Dutch Boy. Hank supplied flowers to stores, garden centres, and landscapers; tomatoes, cucumbers and lettuce for local stores in the GTA. He loved employing young people and others who needed a second chance. He was innovative, knowledgeable, and kept up to date with the latest horticultural practices, always looking for new ways to grow and market his products. If he wasn't busy, he wasn't happy. There was always something on his mind that he wanted to explore or try out. He walked fast, talked fast, and worked fast. It was hard to keep up with him. Throughout his life Hank managed to visit every continent in the world, but one. When he retired, he continued travelling throughout the U. S. and Canada, finally settling in Abbotsford, B.C. In 2010, he returned to Ontario to be closer to family and friends. Flowers flourished everywhere around his home in Hamilton, bringing him joy and purpose. Then, as age slowed him down in the past few years, Hank was no longer able to keep up with the activities he enjoyed. So, he thrived on his memories and telling stories of his travels, the numerous jobs he had, the jokes he played and the mischief he and his brother got into during their boyhood in the Netherlands. Hank loved to tell stories. His face beamed and his infectious smile lit up a room with delight in the many things he had experienced in his long life. Oh yes, there were dark patches along the way, times of loss and pain, but Hank Vanden Berg never dwelt on them. He always considered himself a lucky man and loved to tell about it to any who would listen. He will be sorely missed by all of us who knew and loved him.



