It's with great sadness we inform of the passing of Irene Rosso (nee Elliott). Irene passed peacefully on the morning of February 1, 2020. Born in Sydney Mines, Nova Scotia on June 3, 1948, to James and Mary Elliott, she was the last surviving member of her large family (Jack, Jimmy, Kay, Geraldine, Josephine and Jessica) Irene married the love of her life Dennis Rosso (1947-1993) and is survived by her two sons, Jason and Andrew Rosso, their spouses Lauren and Elyda, and her six grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Jaron, Lennon, Ace, Brody, Janae and Kai. Irene will be dearly missed by her loving partner, Vido Ivancic, and close family members, Megan Wiigs and Donovan Boswell. Irene was a vibrant and loving person. Always quick with a witty response or a loving shoulder, Irene lived her life to the fullest, enjoyed a great laugh, a great game of cards and an ice cold beer. She was a role model to both of her sons and personified the meaning of hard work and dedication. Irene worked as a Real Estate Agent for over forty years in the Brampton area and took pride in the relationships she built over the years. The Rosso family will be honouring Irene's wishes for cremation. Jason and Andrew invite family and friends to join in a Celebration of Life on the afternoon of Sunday the 23rd of February 2020 from 12-4 p.m. at J Red & Co restaurant located at 341 Main Street North, Brampton, Ontario.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Feb. 13, 2020