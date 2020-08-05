It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Iris on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She will be missed by her children Frank Lescene (Jacqueline), Barbara Giff (Tyrone) and Cleveland Lescene. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Morgan Lescene, Maddison Lescene, Trevaughn Giff, Jaedeanne Giff and Ayesha Osmond. She is cherished and missed by her brothers and sister as well as many other friends and family. A private service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation.