Iris Eleanor LESCENE
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Iris on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She will be missed by her children Frank Lescene (Jacqueline), Barbara Giff (Tyrone) and Cleveland Lescene. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Morgan Lescene, Maddison Lescene, Trevaughn Giff, Jaedeanne Giff and Ayesha Osmond. She is cherished and missed by her brothers and sister as well as many other friends and family. A private service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation.


Published in Brampton Guardian on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
SCOTT FUNERAL HOMES - BRAMPTON CHAPEL - BRAMPTON
289 MAIN ST N
Brampton, ON L6X 1N
