It is with the deepest sorrow we announce our mother, Ivy Elizabeth McCue, passed away peacefully In her sleep in the early hours of July 19. She was in her 84th year. Loving wife of the late John McCue (2001). Predeceased by her parents Jack and Gladys Carter and sisters Marge, Kay and Jackie. Loving mother of Pam (Fred), Michael (Michelle), Robert (Valerie) and Terry (Lori). Proud grandmother of eight, great-grandmother of ten. She will be missed by her sister-in-law Ellen Foley, her nieces and nephews and all of her many friends. Mom enjoyed quilting, gardening and baking. She was an active member of Senior's Club 106 and spent many happy hours with friends at Brampton Flower City Seniors Centre, but she was happiest when surrounded by family. We will miss you, Mom, Nana, GG. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Words of comfort, shared stories and photos may be left for the family in Ivy's online guest book at www.scottbrampton.ca


Published in Brampton Guardian on Jul. 22, 2020.
