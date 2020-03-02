Home

Scott Funeral Homes - Brampton Chapel
289 MAIN ST N
Brampton, ON L6X 1N
(905) 451-1100
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Scott Funeral Homes - Brampton Chapel
289 MAIN ST N
Brampton, ON L6X 1N
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:30 AM
Scott Funeral Homes - Brampton Chapel
289 MAIN ST N
Brampton, ON L6X 1N
James Russell "Jim" HILLSON

James Russell "Jim" HILLSON Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved James on February 29, 2020 at the Brampton Extendicare at the age of 95 years. Cherished Husband of the late Betty Louise Hillson (2015). Devoted Father of Tom (Julie) Hillson, Bill Hillson and Trish Vibert (Tom Blake). Loving Grandfather of Charlene (Geoff) Hermanson, Lee (Becky) Hillson, Amanda (Will) Sodtke and Lisa Vibert (Des Harrison). Dearest Great-Grandfather of Pacey, Mckinley, Blake, Tyler, Hailey, James, Amelia, Willow and Bryson. James was a long time Brampton Resident and a WWII Veteran. Special thanks to the staff at Brampton Extendicare for all their loving care and support. Family and friends will be received at the Scott Funeral Home - Brampton Chapel (289 Main Street North) on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A Memorial Service will commence at 11:30 a.m. in the Chapel. Interment in Brampton Cemetery (10 Wilson Avenue) at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 15 would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.scottbrampton.ca
Published in Brampton Guardian on Mar. 2, 2020
