Peacefully on April 25, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Paul. Loving mother to Rodger (Denene), Lorna Gignac (Jamie). Cherished grandmother of Alexandra (Kevin), Jaclyn, Danielle (Kyle), Emily (Matt). Beloved great grandmother of William and Jake. A private cremation has taken place and a Memorial of Jane's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinsons Society, Kidney Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Apr. 29, 2020