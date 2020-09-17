Passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020 at the Holland Christian Homes at the age of 89. Janet was born on March 31, 1931, in Hespeler, Ontario to the late Jessie and Fred Stager. Predeceased by her brother Harvey. Beloved wife of the late Walter "Wally" Whitbread (2007). Loving mother of Ken (Ruth) Whitbread, Sid Whitbread and Amy (John) Donkers. Cherished grandmother of Elizabeth (Bill), Marc, Jane, Jessica (Bozhil), Lindsey (Sean), John (Courtney) and Amanda (Jesse) and proud great-grandmother of Ivan, Felix, Leigh, Ryan, Kaylynn, Saryn, Brendan, Jaxon and Jacob. A resident of Brampton since 1962, Janet worked for many wonderful years at the Queen Square Doctors office. After retirement, Janet and Wally moved to the Holland Christian Homes senior's residence. Avid tennis fan and expert knitter. Janet will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. Due to the Covid pandemic, a private funeral service will be held at the Scott Funeral Home - Brampton Chapel on Friday, September 18, 2020. Janet will be laid to rest at the Brampton Cemetery at a later date. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer's Society of Canada would be appreciated by the family. The online book of condolence may be found at www.scottbrampton.ca