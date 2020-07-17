1/1
Jean Hazel Davey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 86, passed away at the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital Monday, July 13th. Jean was born in Orangeville on December 16, 1933 to Frank and Olive (Ross) Mulligan. She married John Gordon Davey at St. Cecilia's in Toronto and raised three daughters and three sons. Jean was very family-oriented and her home-made butter tarts were THE best! No secret, she loved Elvis, country music, and the occasional game of euchre. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, John and her son Robert. She is survived by her three daughters, Sandra, Linda, Cathyand her two sons Rick and Randy. A funeral will not be held due to to the COVIDsituation. If you wish, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Alzheimer's Society of Simcoe County in Jean's name. To sign her Book of memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel
7313 Highway 26
Stayner, ON L0M 1S0
705-428-2637
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved