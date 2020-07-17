Age 86, passed away at the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital Monday, July 13th. Jean was born in Orangeville on December 16, 1933 to Frank and Olive (Ross) Mulligan. She married John Gordon Davey at St. Cecilia's in Toronto and raised three daughters and three sons. Jean was very family-oriented and her home-made butter tarts were THE best! No secret, she loved Elvis, country music, and the occasional game of euchre. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, John and her son Robert. She is survived by her three daughters, Sandra, Linda, Cathyand her two sons Rick and Randy. A funeral will not be held due to to the COVIDsituation. If you wish, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Alzheimer's Society of Simcoe County in Jean's name. To sign her Book of memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com