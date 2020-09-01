1/1
Born in Glasgow Scotland on July 31, 1943, passed away peacefully in Barrie at Grove Park Nursing Home at 4:30 pm on August 22, 2020, 77 years of age. Battled Lewy-body Dementia for several years with grace and dignity. Jean leaves behind her loving family; daughter Kelly Arsenault (husband Dave and grandchildren Haley & Matthew), son Sean McCutcheon (wife Susan, grandchildren Kaela & Meghan), sister Bobbi Rodgers, brother-in-law Don McCutcheon (wife Arlene), as well as many extended family members and very close friends including Bob & Angie, Darlene and Lorraine. It would be wrong not to mention that Jean's life revolved around her love for curling, where she established many long-term friends in Brampton and Owen Sound. We were very fortunate to be able to stay by her bedside; spend the time we needed to say our goodbyes and reminisce about past experiences. We plan to hold off on any remembrance services this year due to the pandemic and are hopeful to plan an occasion next year. In memory of Jean, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or to the Alzheimer's Society. Online condolences may be left at www.peacefultransition.ca


Published in Brampton Guardian on Sep. 1, 2020.
