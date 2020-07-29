Passed peacefully with the love of her family around her on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Rockwood Terrace Nursing Home, Durham formerly of Brampton, just shy of her 91st birthday. She is reunited with her beloved husband Wm. Bill Bunton(2011). Loving mother of Barbara(Michael) Taylor of Mundelien, Illinois, Patti(Michael) Black of Priceville, Vicki(Jean-Paul) Laplante of Durham and Donna(Robert) Lesniak of Kapuskasing. Loved and remembered by 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and predeceased by grandson Nicholas. She will fondly be remembered by the extended Bunton family. Funeral service from the chapel of Fawcett Funeral Cremation Reception(1 Highland Drive, Flesherton) on Friday, July 31 at 1:00pm. The family will receive friends for the hour prior to the service, please RVSP on our website to confirm your attendance. For those who are unable to join, please join us via live stream at www.facebook.com/fawcettfuneralhome
. Cremation to follow with interment in Dixon's Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Rockwood Terrace Donation Fund(Cheques can be mailed to the funeral home) would be gratefully appreciated. Online condolences at www.fawcettfuneralhome.ca
888-924-2810