Joanna Lyn PERRY
On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Joanna Lyn Perry, wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend, passed away after a long battle with Crohn's at the age of 56 years. Joanna will be forever remembered by her husband and best friend of 23 years, Mike, and her children Justine (Chris), Jack, and Molly. She will be fondly missed by her brother and sisters Mike (Jaylene), Tracey (Dexter) and Lisa (Andrew), as well as her many nieces and nephews. Joanna was a great friend to many. She was caring, compassionate, and aways knew how to lift our spirits. She loved to laugh, but loved to make others laugh even more. She loved the outdoors, whether tending to her gardens, camping with her family, or sitting out on the water fishing. No matter what Joanna did in life, it was with passion and sparkles! A memorial will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Brampton Funeral Home and Cemetery, located on 10061 Chinguacousy Road. All are welcome to stop by and pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Crohn's and Colitis Canada, in Joanna's name.

Published in Brampton Guardian on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Brampton Memorial Gardens
10061 Chinguacousy Road
Brampton, ON L7A 0H6
(905) 840-3400
