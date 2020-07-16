John Francis passed away on July 7/20 in his 93rd year. He was born in Tweed and was the son of Joseph Fobert and Emma Cournoyea. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Veronica Mary and their 8 children, 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sisters; Mrs. Verna Edwards of Toronto and Mrs. Helen Zions of Scarborough and predeceased by his brother, Harold Fobert of Georgetown and sister, Mrs. Doreen O'Coin of Oakville and two grandchildren, Sarah Aitchison and Joshua Wheller. John will be fondly remembered by his wife, Veronica, and his children; Karen, Daniel (Mervin), Elizabeth (Richard), Frank (Lu-Ann), Jean (David), Dorothy (Edward), John (Leslie) and Helen (David). John lived life to the fullest. He was quite an entrepreneur in building construction, real estate, land development and also auto sales and repair. In 1967, he was president of the Brampton Real Estate Board. His hobbies included piloting his own plane and boating in Georgian Bay. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. John and Vera also had made lasting relationships in the US, having spent 30 winters in Florida. Due to the Covid-19, Elizabeth and Richard took John into their home for two weeks of palliative preceding his death. He died, surrounded with the love and care of his wife, Veronica and their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. As a family we would like to thank the LIHN (aka CCAC) and their health care providers with special recognition to Colleen, John's primary nurse. Formerly, John and Veronica lived at Raglan Village and would like to offer special thanks to Catherine and her team with special mention to the health care providers on the 2nd floor. Funeral Mass to be conducted on Monday, July 13/20 at 10:00a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 65 Amelia St. Barrie, On. L4M 1H7 with visitation from 9:00-10:00a.m. at the church. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks will be mandatory and a capacity of 200 allowed in the church. Interment Service will follow on July 20 at 1:00p.m. at St. Carthagh's Cemetery, 154 Hungerford Rd. Tweed, On. Again, masks are mandatory with a capacity of 100 people at the gravesite. Donations should be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Further details available at Jennett's Funeral Home, 152 Bradford St. Barrie, On. L4N 3B5, phone 705-722-6656. www.funeralhome.on.ca
.