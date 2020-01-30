|
|
April 12, 1943 - January 26, 2020 At the age of 76, John passed away after having a heart attack, on Sunday, January 26th with family by his side. Beloved husband of Terie (Teresa Griffiths, 2002); loving father to Johnny, Karen, David and Robyn. Proud grandfather of Connor, Kyleigh, Kaleb, and Gabriel. John was originally from St. John's. Even though he lived in Brampton, Ontario for almost 30 years, he always considered Newfoundland home. He was from a large close-knit family, and is survived by his brothers Walter and Gary, and his sisters Gen, Jackie and Karen. In Keeping with John's wishes, he will be cremated. His ashes will be laid to rest at Meadowvale Cemetery later this year. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Brampton Guardian on Jan. 30, 2020