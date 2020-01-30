Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
Resources
More Obituaries for John LINDSTROM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Henry LINDSTROM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
April 12, 1943 - January 26, 2020 At the age of 76, John passed away after having a heart attack, on Sunday, January 26th with family by his side. Beloved husband of Terie (Teresa Griffiths, 2002); loving father to Johnny, Karen, David and Robyn. Proud grandfather of Connor, Kyleigh, Kaleb, and Gabriel. John was originally from St. John's. Even though he lived in Brampton, Ontario for almost 30 years, he always considered Newfoundland home. He was from a large close-knit family, and is survived by his brothers Walter and Gary, and his sisters Gen, Jackie and Karen. In Keeping with John's wishes, he will be cremated. His ashes will be laid to rest at Meadowvale Cemetery later this year. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Brampton Guardian on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -