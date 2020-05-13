John Ogilvie McNamee
1930 - 2020
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of John Ogilvie McNamee on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Brampton, Ontario at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Jean for 66 years. Cherished dad of Margaret (Derek), John (Julie), Agnes, Patricia (Allan) and Meta. Devoted Papa to 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Survived by 2 brothers and 1 sister and many nieces and nephews. John was born on January 8, 1930 in Scotland. His pastimes included Lawn Bowls, Music, Soccer and gatherings with family and friends. A funeral Mass and Inurnment will follow at a later date. Messages of condolences can be left at Assumption Cemeteries website. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Covenant House Toronto or Alzheimer Society of Canada.

Published in Brampton Guardian on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
Inurnment
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

