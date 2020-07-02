John SPICER

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved John on Friday June 26, 2020 at the age of 78 years. John is now re-united with his loving parents Della (nee McDonald d. 2011) and Stanley (1985). John was the cherished husband of Donna Marie (nee Downey). Loving father of Leigh and her husband Jeff Scott, and Susan. He was the devoted grandfather of Sydney, Keara and Devyn. John was the dear brother of Marjorie and her husband William Cushing (both deceased), Eleanor and her husband Robert McPherson (deceased) and Linda and her husband Kevin Robinson. John was very active throughout his life and had many interests and passions. He owned a number of horses over the years and would spend time with his daughters at the pony club and fall fairs. John loved his family and was a devoted father, grandfather and #1 fan. He loved cheering on his children and grandchildren when they were riding horses or playing baseball or soccer or any other activity. John loved the outdoors. He built gazebos, rock gardens and beautiful gardens John enjoyed participating in all sports including basketball, squash, running, tennis and, of course, lacrosse. John played lacrosse for a number of teams over the years; the Brampton Excelsiors lacrosse got him a temporary job with Brampton Hydro from which he eventually retired some 40 years later as a long time dedicated employee. In 1971, john was chosen for a group study exchange by the Rotary club. He visited different countries around the world including India, New Zealand, Egypt, Fiji and Australia. Upon his return, John joined the Rotary club where he held many different titles. John will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all his family and friends. Mr. Spicer has been laid to rest in St. Lukes Cemetery (Lindsay) Your continued support and condolences are greatly appreciated. Words of comfort, shared stories, photos and memorial donations may be left for the family in John's online guestbook at www.scottbrampton.ca