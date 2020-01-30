|
1947 - 2020 Passed away peacefully on Friday January 24, 2020 at Brampton Civic Hospital with family by his side. Billy is predeceased by his wife Iris, leaves behind his son John (Tara), and was the loving grandpa to Sanden and Masen. He will be greatly missed by his loving family in Ireland. As per Billy's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. May the winds of the Giants Causeway blow softly and whisper for you to hear. We'll always love and miss you, forever in our thoughts.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Jan. 30, 2020