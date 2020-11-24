Jonathan Warren of Orr Lake died peacefully at home following his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family. Jonathan was born in Carshalton, England to Dennis & Doreen (Rowlinson) Warren and came to Canada in 1952. He resided in Brampton, Georgetown and Huntsville before moving to Orr Lake. He was a Journeyman Printer, accomplished musician, writer, carpenter, mechanic, the list goes on and on. He was a true renaissance man who loved his family dearly. Jonathan is survived by his wife Eda (Nielsen) of 50 years and his three daughters Hanna (Steve) Davis of Mississauga, Emily (Carey) Silverstein of Newmarket and Abbey Warren (Cody Hartley) of Moncton, NB. Proud Papa to Elena & Ethan Davis, Jenna, Josh & Ryan Silverstein and Cameron & Penny Warren-Hartley; brother to Sandra (Edgar) Stevens and nephews Jay Stephens (Melanie, Nora, Desmond) and Matthew Stephens (Be, Sahara, Izik). A celebration of life will be held on the family property in Magnetawan, ON at a future date. Thank you to the medical staff at Royal Victoria Hospital & Princess Margaret Cancer Centres, Bayshore Nursing and LHIN Home & Community Care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jon's honour to RVH Cancer Centre or Cancer Research.



