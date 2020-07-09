1/1
Joseph Ronald "Ron" Ignas, of Hanover, passed away at Brucelea Haven, Walkerton on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved husband of Donna (nee Stapleton). Loving father of Christine Ignas (Ted Hellingman) of Barrie, Brian (Kim) of Millbrook, Paul of Walkerton, Darrell (Shannon) of Walkerton and Tyler (Heather) of Kinloss. Cherished grandfather of Henry, Sawyer, Elaina Ayden, Kylie and Jase. Dear brother of Jim (Linda) of Brampton, Joyce (Barry) Barker of Brampton, John (Louise) of Amherstburg and Dianne (Peter) Sandy of Orillia. Ron was predeceased by his parents Henry and Marie (nee Joyce) Ignas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family at Sacred Heart Church, Walkerton. Fr. Leszek Szczygiel officiating. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date. Interment in St. James RC Cemetery, Colgan. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Alzheimer Society of Grey Bruce (for Research) would be greatly appreciated. Cards available at the funeral home (519-881-1273). Donations and condolences may also be made online at www.cameronfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Brampton Guardian on Jul. 9, 2020.
