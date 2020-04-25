|
It is with Deep Sadness we announce on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 the passing of our Mother June Hoyle in her 91st year. Born June 11, 1929 born in Toronto later resided in Bramalea/Brampton. June cherished her family. Loving Wife of John Hoyle (Deceased 2007). Sadly missed by her four children Wayne Hoyle (Deceased 2017) Debbie and Angelo Cotrone, Kim Smith and Doug Payne, Sandra and Alan Masters. Loving Grandmother of ten, Great-Grandmother of nine and Great-Great-Grandmother of one. Burial will take place on a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Brampton Guardian on Apr. 25, 2020