It is with saddened hearts that the family of Junior Anthony Bruce announces his passing at the age of 63. Junior is survived by his loving wife Carol; his sons Jason, Rolind and Trevon; his daughters Renae and Tasandra; his grandchildren Reayanna, Tayvien, Ta'Liyah, Nevaeh, Romelle, Kynan, Kameran and Tamia as well as numerous other relatives and friends including his Mother Iona and siblings Denham, Jennifer, Donahue and Dave . You will be forever in our hearts.



