Junior Anthony Bruce
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Junior's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with saddened hearts that the family of Junior Anthony Bruce announces his passing at the age of 63. Junior is survived by his loving wife Carol; his sons Jason, Rolind and Trevon; his daughters Renae and Tasandra; his grandchildren Reayanna, Tayvien, Ta'Liyah, Nevaeh, Romelle, Kynan, Kameran and Tamia as well as numerous other relatives and friends including his Mother Iona and siblings Denham, Jennifer, Donahue and Dave . You will be forever in our hearts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved