Died in the early hours of Friday, May 22, 2020 in Brampton Civic Hospital Emergency from an aneurysm. An otherwise healthy woman of 49 was lost to her 6-year-old son, Noah, daughter, Sarah, 27, and long-time beau Michael Idusuyi. She is also survived by her sisters, Lisa Wilczynski and Jill Smith, and her parents, Terrance and Linda Christian. Donations may be made to the Canadian Society for Vascular Surgery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store