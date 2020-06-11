Karen Arlene CAMPBELL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died in the early hours of Friday, May 22, 2020 in Brampton Civic Hospital Emergency from an aneurysm. An otherwise healthy woman of 49 was lost to her 6-year-old son, Noah, daughter, Sarah, 27, and long-time beau Michael Idusuyi. She is also survived by her sisters, Lisa Wilczynski and Jill Smith, and her parents, Terrance and Linda Christian. Donations may be made to the Canadian Society for Vascular Surgery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved