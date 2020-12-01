Hello,

Please let me start by saying I was so deeply saddened at hearing the news of Dr. Rogers passing. There is just so much I can share about the impact he has had on my life and of those I care for the most. Five generations of my family have been blessed by the wonderful care provided by Dr. Rogers. He started providing care for me when I was 3 years old in 1976 and continued to do so until he retired. He was such a huge part of some of the biggest moments in my life. When I was a student he encouraged me to study hard! He told me I deserved more when I was in a tumultuous relationship in my 20’s. He was present when my grandparents passed away, took on the care of my husband and his family as their physician. He was the doctor who delivered my first child, He went on to take care of all my children and my grandchildren too. When my children were little he’d give them high fives, laughed with them and always offered my children his stethoscope and the comfy chair in his office making them in charge of their appointments. He gave me good news over the decades with joy and shared the bad news moments with such compassion and kindness.



His waiting room was always full. And it always ran late! But that is just evidence that his patients were so much more than a 10 minute check in. He always gave so much of himself! He even made house calls to visit my grandma or booked her as his last appointment of the day so he could drive her home, he knew how much she struggled after my grandad passed away. The memories are too many to share! He felt so much like family to us that we lovingly referred to him as Uncle Doctor Rogers.



To his wonderful family: he spoke of you all so often. His stories of you all were shared with such pride and joy. I can only imagine the loss you all feel with his passing. Thank you for sharing him with us, his patients. My beliefs tell me that we store up treasures in heaven by way of the good deeds we perform here on earth. If that is the case, I truly believe he has built an amazing treasure if the legacy he has left behind is any indication.



My deepest and most sincere condolences to you all. May he Rest In Peace.



Sincerely,



Mrs. Kelty-Lee Perry

Kelty-Lee Perry

Friend