1/1
Dr. Kieran Anthony Rogers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kieran's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died peacefully on Tuesday November 24th, 2020 at the Tall Pines Long Term Care centre/home in Brampton. Kieran, in his 76th year, was the beloved husband of Danielle for 47 years; the magical father of Candice (Fabrice), Mel, Ronan (Lee-anne) and Eamonn (Carolyn); the adored grandpfather of Zoe, Sasha, Aiden, Elodie and Sebastian and the dear brother of Maeve, Fiona, Adrian and the late Ian. His many nieces and nephews, cousins, and dear friends were also blessed by his heart of gold. Dr. Rogers was highly respected as a family physician serving the community of Brampton since 1972. He would cloak all he met with an infinite quilt of kindness, and a wicked sense of humour that would shower the soul. His grace would lighten the gravity of any situation. Dr. Rogers lived a life of great devotion and service to all, tattooed with a spirit of unbounded love. His life was an inspiration for others to do the same. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown (905) 877-3631 on Friday from 6-8 p.m. A private Funeral Liturgy was held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 14400 Argyll Road, Georgetown on Saturday November 28th, 2020 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Parkinson's Foundation would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonrsfuneralhome.co . A special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Tall Pines for their dignified care and kindness.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Liturgy
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

50 entries
November 30, 2020
My life was truly blessed by knowing Kieran and his loving family.
Kieran is one of the few who earned his angel wings here on earth.
Kieran was kind, caring and loving. He made my world a better place.
Heaven got a good one.
My condolences to Danielle, Candice, Mel, Ronan and Eamonn.
Sending love to all at this time and always.
Jodi Treble
Jodi Treble
Coworker
November 29, 2020
In loving memory of a beautiful person and Physician. Who took care of our family from 1973. May he Rest In Peace.
Betty Bell
November 29, 2020
Good bye to a great man. He took such care of our family, mom,dad, my sister and I. My parents were new to the country, Dr. Rogers welcomed them. Delivered my sister and years later when I needed a doctor during my first pregnancy he didn't hesitate to take me back on. Generous with his time to a fault he was an amazing good man. Forever grateful he was such a big part of our lives. The best and worst part of him, waiting for my appointment I always knew to come prepared with a word searche, a book, or homework because you knew you were going to wait at least an hour and a 1/2 for your appointment. I also knew that he was running late because he was helping so many. I need that for a fact because when I had my 1st baby, and panicked because of the baby crying commas he stopped his whole day to take my phone call. I am sure that God is so happy to welcome him home.
Shaleen Latchman
November 29, 2020
So sorry to hear about his passing. We worked together for nearly 40 years and always cheerful and enthused about life. We miss him.
Tom Dickson
Coworker
November 29, 2020
I started with Dr. Rogers when I found him on my own at 13 years of age; my family soon followed! I remember him telling me to book a double appointment if I needed to talk (what teenager doesn't?) and we would cover many topics including the proper training of dogs! I remember the nautical map on his wall and talks of sailing adventures. I remember the painting done by a patient anxious for her child, the good doctor leaning against the table, golf club in hand. I also remember him talking about his family, he dearly loved you all. Dr. Rogers delivered all of my girls, Colleen 35, Cassandra 25 and Rebekah 20. Even if we got frustrated with the wait, we knew it would be worth it when we finally got to see him. As so often happens I meant to drop him a note in the past few years and just did not seem to get it done, I regret that now. Please know how very special he was to me and my family. I will be 60 soon (no idea where all of the years have gone) and he played such an important role in my life. I was sorry when he retired but understand that it was necessary. My heart is heavy and my thoughts are with you all at this time of loss. I know your lives will honour him.
Lorrie Macfarlane
Friend
November 29, 2020
Dr. Rogers was our family physician from 1972 until his retirement. His kindness and compassion though out those years was greatly appreciated. He was very devoted to his patients, he was able to put the most difficult situations into a positive spin, we will always remember his gentle heart. Rest In Peace.
Betty Bradley, Adam Bradley
Acquaintance
November 29, 2020
Dr Rogers was the kindest and best physician I’ve ever had. He cared so much for his clients and his humour was outstanding as well as his services to his community.In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Doreen Spiteri Shore
Friend
November 29, 2020
One of the kindest men we ever met. He will be dearly missed by his wonderful family and friends RIP Kieran.
Joan & Derrick.
Friend
November 29, 2020
We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Rogers. He was our family doctor since the early 70s, bringing several family members into the world. Dr. Rogers made everyone feel like they were a close friend and had no problem putting your mind at ease with his calming manner and quick Irish wit. He truly made everyone feel like they were special. He will be dearly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.
The Mahlenbrei Family xoxo
Friend
November 29, 2020
He will be greatly missed, terrific doctor and a great sense of humor, always had a joke for you when you went in to see him for any sickness. RIP my friend, until we meet again.
Carol Spiteri Raynor
Friend
November 29, 2020
Our condolences to his family. Dr. Rogers was our family doctor for over 30 years til we moved. He was a great doctor. Always kind and great sense of humour. RIP
Karen Krist and family
November 28, 2020
An exceptional Doctor and human! One of a kind! My condolences to the family.
Jacqueline Andrews
Acquaintance
November 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family. Dr. Rogers was our family doctor for many years until we moved and we have had a couple of doctors since him and no one comes close to his caring personality. He spent time with you, he listened, actually had concern, he was more of a friend, and his sense of humour... well what can I say. He will be greatly missed, they don’t make doctors like him anymore. Rest In Peace Kieran.
Lynda Scott
Lynda
Friend
November 28, 2020
We remember Dr Rogers with immense joy. He was our GP for many years. Our thoughts are with his family. May he rest peacefully.
Paddy & Mary Corcoran
Acquaintance
November 28, 2020
Dr. Rogers was my family Doctor for many years. I believe he actually delivered me into this world! Every time I saw him he brought a smile to my face which was usually followed by a bellowing laugh. He brought so much love and kindness to my life... I can actually say I loved him! Thank you Dr.Rogers for your beautiful, charismatic and loving practice, you made a difference in this world! I am so sorry for this sad loss and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to be his patient. God speed❤
Sincerely ,
Melanie Scott-Luongo
Melanie Luongo
Friend
November 28, 2020
I am honored to have known this man as a doctor, he was the best, always had a smile and a joke. He always made you comfortable and happy, even while delivering your baby. The world lost a hero RIP Dr Rogers.
Sandy Higgins
Friend
November 28, 2020
Dr Rogers was so kind and funny and really took time for each and every one of his patients. This is why your appointment time was more of a guideline. However, the long waits to see him were well worth the wait as he always made you smile with his amazing sense humour and his genuine caring for how you were feeling. Our deepest condolences to the family from the Krist family.
Jack Krist
Acquaintance
November 28, 2020
Dr. Rogers was my family Doctor for many years. I believe he actually delivered me into this world! Every time I saw him he brought a smile to my face which was usually followed by a bellowing laugh. He brought so much love and kindness to my life... I can actually say I loved him! Thank you Dr.Rogers for your beautiful, charismatic and loving practice, you made a difference in this world! I am so sorry for this sad loss and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to be his patient. God speed❤
Sincerely ,
Melanie Scott-Luongo
Melanie Luongo
Friend
November 28, 2020
We were Dr Rogers patient’s for may years. His dedication to his profession was outstanding. A great loss to the medical field.
Chris and Tamara Keith
Acquaintance
November 28, 2020
So saddened to hear of Dr. Rogers passing at such a young age!!
I was a Blessed young woman, to be a Patient of his from 1972 for approximately 25+ yrs.
Dr. Rogers certainly was a wonderful Soul, he helped me immensely,
through illness & trauma w/ his knowledge, his humour, and grace.


Riitta Prest
Friend
November 28, 2020
He was our family doctor for 25 years, very sorry to hear this sad news. He was a very happy soul, our deepest condolences to family! May God bless the departed soul and give a strength to the grieving family.
Harminder Grewal
Friend
November 28, 2020
REST IN PEACE DR. ROGERS
Jessica Ritchie
November 28, 2020
Rest in peace old friend. I will always remember our time working together at 18 Kensington and seeing you at 157 Queen before I retired. Our thought are with your family at this time.
Mary Davidson
Coworker
November 28, 2020
Dr. Rogers was my doctor from childhood into adulthood and then my childrens’ doctor. He was always so kind and gentle. The wait to see him was long but worth it because I knew that there would be much laughter by the end of the visit. I moved away from Brampton years ago and seen several doctors since. No one has ever compared to him. His are big shoes to fill. He touched a lot of lives. May he Rest In Peace.
Liberty Murray
November 28, 2020
Dr. Rogers was a wonderful family doctor with a kind and giving spirit and an unforgettable soul. I am grateful to have had him deliver my two sons over 40 yrs ago.
L. Kitchen
Acquaintance
November 28, 2020
RIP Dr Rogers. You were an absolute gentleman we were all so blessed to have you as our family doctor. Our deepest condolences to the entire Rogers family you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Lesley Price
Acquaintance
November 28, 2020
Condolences to all of Kieran’s family and friends. A great doctor; and an even better man! Rest In Peace Kieran!
Milan and Linda Kacer
Friend
November 28, 2020
Dr Rogers was my doctor from 1973 to about 2010, I will always remember his taking a few minutes at the start of each visit to discuss a good book or travel or something else. He has a special place in our family and we will always remember him.
David Piedra
Acquaintance
November 28, 2020
Dr. Rogers was my family dr since 1973 and literally was instrumental in my growing up: a medical expert, a friend, and always made you feel like he was your #1 fan. He was encouraging, motivating, reassuring and always made time to talk to me about books, Hawaii, and even difficult things, too. Rest in peace dear friend and thank you for all you did for me. Until we meet again: Aloha 'oe!
Judy Piedra Ramirez
Friend
November 28, 2020
Best doctor ever! Loved him so much .. or wouldn’t of sat in his waiting room for an hour to get seen. I always gave him a hard time about that .. he would just laugh.
He was also the only doctor that would not charge for a sick note .
Stand up guy!
He watched me grow up from the time I was 8, over 40 years. He was there for all my rough times when I was sick .
I have missed him these last few years and was just talking about him the other day with my mom... wondering how he was doing.
My condolences to his family.. he was so proud of you all.
Love and miss you Dr Rogers


Janice McHale
Acquaintance
November 28, 2020
One of the kindest persons Ive had the honour to know. RIP Sir.
Terry Esch
Friend
November 28, 2020
Gone to soon and will never be forgotten. 1977 I met Dr Rogers, he was always the best! Thank you for millions of smiles and hugs! Thank you for being on time to deliver my two babies. RIP Dr Rogers I’m sure there is good quality Guinness there in heaven. My condolences to Danielle and family; as well to the NPFHT. ❤❤ God Bless
Sandra Lombard
November 27, 2020
Dr. Rogers was our family doctor for decades. He was there for us when our dad fought cancer, and he looked after my mom for years upon years. Even when I was a rather sickly kid, he'd talk to me a lot about literature and great books he was reading. I guess he must have figured out pretty early I was going to make this writing thing my life. He was more than our family doctor, he was someone we really counted on through the years.
Steven Sandor
Acquaintance
November 27, 2020
So sad to learn this news .. so very sad that I could not say these words to him directly :
Dr. Rogers was my family’s doctor since I was a little girl .. he was there when I was admitted to hospital - joking and smiling .. there when I would come home from university in the summer - telling me just come stand in the hallway and I’ll see you ..there when I applied to medical school - with a letter of recommendation and praise I was not sure I deserved but he saw the best in people, their potential and although I grew up and away .. he’s been there in my mind, all the years when I’ve been weary, overwhelmed, reminding me of what a great doctor is and should be .. he will forever be my role model and the memory of his twinkling eyes and every ready smile I will hold in my heart.
Deepest condolences
Anita Grewal
Friend
November 27, 2020
So sad to learn this news .. so very sad that I could not say these words to him directly :
Dr. Rogers was my family’s doctor since I was a little girl .. he was there when I was admitted to hospital - joking and smiling .. there when I would come home from university in the summer - telling me just come stand in the hallway and I’ll see you ..there when I applied to medical school - with a letter of recommendation and praise I was not sure I deserved but he saw the best in people, their potential and although I grew up and away .. he’s been there in my mind, all the years when I’ve been weary, overwhelmed, reminding me of what a great doctor is and should be .. he will forever be my role model and the memory of his twinkling eyes and every ready smile I will hold in my heart.
Deepest condolences
Anita Grewal
Friend
November 27, 2020
Dr. Rogers was our first family physician. He was so kind and funny and pierced my ears after my mother told me it was a bad idea. I will never forget his smile! My sympathy to family and friends.
Karen Donovan
Acquaintance
November 27, 2020
Dr. Roger's brought me into this world. He looked after me for all the years of his practice until he retired. He was like an uncle... he was so kind and such a guiding force that left an impact on my life.
I will always appreciate his firm but gentle advice, his ability to make you smile when you needed it.

Going to seeing him and waiting the hour to get in was always worth it...! I only regret never telling him how much he meant to me in my life.

What an exceptional person. I am so sorry for this loss yet so grateful he was a part of my growing up for almost 40 years!

I would like his loved ones to know I am thinking of them and sending prayers and support during this difficult time.
Anjuna Grewal
Friend
November 27, 2020
Dr. Roger's brought me into this world. He looked after me for all the years of his practice until he retired. He was like an uncle... he was so kind and such a guiding force that left an impact on my life.
I will always appreciate his firm but gentle advice, his ability to make you smile when you needed it.

Going to seeing him and waiting the hour to get in was always worth it...! I only regret never telling him how much he meant to me in my life.

What an exceptional person. I am so sorry for this loss yet so grateful he was a part of my growing up for over 33 years!

I would like his loved ones to know I am thinking of them and sending prayers and support during this difficult time.
Anjuna Grewal
November 27, 2020
Hello,
Please let me start by saying I was so deeply saddened at hearing the news of Dr. Rogers passing. There is just so much I can share about the impact he has had on my life and of those I care for the most. Five generations of my family have been blessed by the wonderful care provided by Dr. Rogers. He started providing care for me when I was 3 years old in 1976 and continued to do so until he retired. He was such a huge part of some of the biggest moments in my life. When I was a student he encouraged me to study hard! He told me I deserved more when I was in a tumultuous relationship in my 20’s. He was present when my grandparents passed away, took on the care of my husband and his family as their physician. He was the doctor who delivered my first child, He went on to take care of all my children and my grandchildren too. When my children were little he’d give them high fives, laughed with them and always offered my children his stethoscope and the comfy chair in his office making them in charge of their appointments. He gave me good news over the decades with joy and shared the bad news moments with such compassion and kindness.

His waiting room was always full. And it always ran late! But that is just evidence that his patients were so much more than a 10 minute check in. He always gave so much of himself! He even made house calls to visit my grandma or booked her as his last appointment of the day so he could drive her home, he knew how much she struggled after my grandad passed away. The memories are too many to share! He felt so much like family to us that we lovingly referred to him as Uncle Doctor Rogers.

To his wonderful family: he spoke of you all so often. His stories of you all were shared with such pride and joy. I can only imagine the loss you all feel with his passing. Thank you for sharing him with us, his patients. My beliefs tell me that we store up treasures in heaven by way of the good deeds we perform here on earth. If that is the case, I truly believe he has built an amazing treasure if the legacy he has left behind is any indication.

My deepest and most sincere condolences to you all. May he Rest In Peace.

Sincerely,

Mrs. Kelty-Lee Perry
Kelty-Lee Perry
Friend
November 27, 2020
Michael and I met Kieran many years ago through our own doctor, Dr. John Tracey. I also work in the same building as he practiced. He was always quick with a smile. A real gentle man. My condolences to the Rogers and Tracey family. Heaven has truly gain another angel.
Trish & Michael Carty
November 27, 2020
On behalf of the Colmer and McPhee families, we would like to send our deepest condolences to the family of Dr. Roger's. He was such a beautiful soul who took such great care of our families. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Mildred Colmer
Acquaintance
November 27, 2020
Dr Rogers was our family doctor for over 25 years. He was one amazing human being. I have not known a doctor to be as personal and caring as he was. He always took the time to chat and really listen. My condolences to his wife children and family. So many people were blessed to know such a wonderful man.
Naomi Kehoe
Friend
November 27, 2020
Dear Danielle and family,
Willie and I were very sad to hear of Kierans passing and would like to extend our condolences to you and your family.we emigrated to Canada from ireland around the same time.so we had to do the canadian board exams at the same time in Toronto.i often still laugh at our attempts to get there in time for the first exam in the morning.
Bert and Kieran would pick Christine and me up in their car and we would set off to find the go station somewhere around Sherway! We always approached it from the wrong direction So we had to wait for a gap i n the traffic and then do a u.turn across 5 lanes of traffic to get anywhere near the station! We got into the station and the train arrived,the doors opened and Christine got on,the doors closed and the rest of us were still on the platform! I just remember screaming “get off at mount Charles”as the train took off with a rather disturbed Christine! After all that excitement the exam was nothing! We will miss your Kieran and thanks for the memories.
Unfortunately COVID will keep us away from your funeral but you will definitely be in our thoughts.love to your family.
Deirdre and William gracey.
Deirdre and William gracey
Friend
November 27, 2020
Dr Rogers was our family doctor since 1989, we had just emigrated from Ireland the previous year and what he meant to all my family, there are no words great enough to express how we felt about him, he was simply the best doctor ever. A great person, kind witty and made you feel like you were the only patient he had coming to see him. Rest in Peace you true gentleman and thank you for your years taking care of all the O Connell family. Bernard, Dolores, Naomi, Ben and Rebecca
Dolores O Connell
Friend
November 27, 2020
Kieran was the nicest person you could meet. I knew him as a colleague and a fine and caring doctor, but I will remember him most as a wonderful human being. Considerate, thoughtful, witty and kind, what a man.
Geoff Morris
Coworker
November 27, 2020
Aw Danielle, what can I say about Kieran that would do him justice, but the piece written in the Obituary says it truly. Cyril and I first met Kieran in UCG and have treasured memories of enjoying his company ever since.My heart and prayers go out to you Danielle and to Candice especially as we met in recent years,at her wedding in Brittany to Fabrice and most recently at David's wedding in Spain.....may Kieran now enjoy eternal rest
Brenda Mc Gann
Family
November 26, 2020
I only had the pleasure of meeting Dr. Rogers while visiting my mother Doreen, at Tall Pines . Even then I could still see the twinkle in his eye and his humour was still very evident. He gained the love and respect from all the staff and I would just like to take this opportunity to say how sorry I am for your loss.
Carol Sullivan
Acquaintance
November 26, 2020
I only had the pleasure of meeting Dr. Rogers while visiting my mother Doreen, at Tall Pines . Even then I could still see the twinkle in his eye and his humour was still very evident. He gained the love and respect from all the staff and I would just like to take this opportunity to say how sorry I am for your loss.
Carol Sullivan
Acquaintance
November 26, 2020
Dr. Rogers had been our family doctor for over 40 years. He was a kind, gentle, caring, compassionate man and he also had a great sense of humour. We all loved him. There will never be another like him. Our sincerest condolences to his family.
Bryan, Margaret Shepheard and Family
Margaret Shepheard
Friend
November 26, 2020
Dr. Rogers was a gentleman. Ever kind and funny, quick to step in for us when our own Dr. Manning was away. He always seemed to move at double pace coming into the pharmacy on a Saturday after his shift.

Sincere condolences Danielle and family for your loss. He left a lasting impression on so many, he will be missed.
Bronagh Donnelly-Bagnariol
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved