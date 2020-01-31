|
Passed away with her loved ones by her side on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the age of 54 years. Kim was the beloved partner and best friend of Janet Scott. Much loved daughter of Bob and Clover Nixon. Loving granddaughter of Rosemary Brown. Kim is fondly remembered and greatly missed by her sister Shari Nixon (and step-son Eduardo Sanchez), mother-in-law and father in-law Lois and Bruce Scott, her sister-in-law Leslie (John), her brother-in-law David, her Godchildren; Liam Larsen, Evan Larsen and Aliya McLeod, by her dear friend Sue Pimentel, by her furry companions Dewey and Katie, by the kind, supportive, loving extended family Kim had including aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and of course her professional family at Huttonville Public School. The family extends special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Princess Margaret Hospital, to Dr. Brodovsky and to Bayshore for the exceptional care and compassion shown to Kim. Memorial contributions to Nixoner4life (www.conquercancer.ca) which was near and dear to Kim's heart, would be appreciated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date (details to follow). Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Jan. 31, 2020