It is with a broken heart that we share with you the passing of Helen Hasulo (née Leskovics), dear wife, mother and grandmother, on September 30, 2020. Helen was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia earlier this year. She was determined to reach her 80th birthday, which we joyously celebrated with her on April 12. We take comfort in knowing we were able to honour her wishes of spending her final days with her family by her side. She will be dearly missed by Andy, her husband of 56 years, daughter Susanne, son-in-law John Bugailiskis, and grandsons Christopher and Justin. She will also be missed by her nieces and nephews, and all her relatives and many friends here in Canada and Hungary. Helen is predeceased by her parents and five brothers. She was an exceptional lady -strong and passionate in her Catholic faith, a leader in her church community through the Legion of Mary, fiercely devoted to her family and a loyal friend to so very many. Helen expressed her love in many ways, but especially through her wonderful cooking, and we are sure those who knew her all have their own happy memories of enjoying one of her dishes. Heartfelt thanks to her niece, Elizabeth Mestyan, for her love and devotion in helping with Helen's care, all the extraordinary and compassionate nurses and doctors at the oncology and palliative care departments at Brampton Civic Hospital, and to all her family and friends who have supported us in this long journey. Visitation has taken place and Helen has been interred at Brampton Memorial Gardens. The family will host a celebration of Helen's life to take place next year. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada, the Canadian Cancer Society
, or the charity of your choice
.