Surrounded by family, at the age of 77, our Father, Brother, and Grampa passed away at Georgetown Hospital in Halton Hills. Les, predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Diane (nee Skelton) and the proud father of Les (Janine) and Tracey (Justin). The greatest joy in life were his six grandchildren, Shaelynn, Jacob, Leah, Matthew, Kaileigh, and Ella to whom he was simply known as “Pa”. He was our family’s quiet fan and champion. Les leaves behind his Brother Edward, (Windrati), sister-in-law Sheila (Gary), and loving nieces and nephews. Les was born in Montreal, QC then moved with Diane to Ontario in 1966. Les retired from Brampton’s Nortel Networks after 35 years of dedicated service. He loved to follow the news and never missed his daily walk to get his morning paper and coffee. He was an avid sports fan; from hockey to football to golf to curling, he followed them all. After retirement Les and Diane travelled extensively throughout the world and spent their free time supporting their children and cheerleading for their grandchildren. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Georgetown Hospital in Halton Hills.