Passed away peacefully at Grace Manor, Holland Christian Homes in Brampton on September 16, 2020, at the age of 86. Predeceased by her husband Laszlo Metzger, and parents Irene and Victor Cason. Loving mother to Karen (Jim) Bince, Jane Metzger (Al), and Wendy Crane, and cherished grandmother to Lisa, Ryan, Westly, Stephanie, Rachel and Jennifer. "GG" delighted in her great grandchildren Andrew, Madelyn, Molly, Charlotte, Russell, and Lucas. Lesly was born in England and was sister to Pat (Barbara), Mick (Joan), Peter (Olive), Neil (Barbara), Clive (Sylvia), and Nigel (Sheena). With her husband and a toddler, Lesly immigrated to Canada in 1955 and settled in Toronto. Lesly worked in the restaurant industry at Eaton's Department stores. She later moved to Brampton, a city where she often remarked, was the best place to live. Lesly was known for her warm smile, positive attitude, and love of life. She loved golf, music, dancing, theatre, and travel. We cherish memories of time spent together and she will be forever missed by her family and friends. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later time.



