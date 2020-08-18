Lester Lee Miller, 75, suffered a major heart attack on Tuesday, August 4th, the evening before the funeral for his father, Noel Miller. He passed peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in the Intensive Care Unit at Brampton Civic Hospital. Lester is now reunited in Heaven with his parents, Evadnie Smith and Noel Miller. Lester is lovingly remembered by his wife, Judith Green-Miller and her children Ashley-Gaye Bridgemohan and Kelsie Williams; his children Audrey Miller Raybould and Lesrick Miller with his first wife, Ericka Miller; and his son David Miller. He is the proud Grandfather to David Miller, Jr., Cameron Lorenz-Miller, Julie Raybould, Chelsea Miller and Philip Raybould. He is survived by his brothers Lee, Donald, Woody, Ainsworth, Lloyd and his sister Althea and the many nieces and nephews of the Miller, Smith, Clarke and Darby families. Also, he will be deeply missed by all those whom he went to church and played dominoes with. The family would like to acknowledge the care and dedication of Hazel, Sue P., Simmi, Carla, Salomey, Daljit, Alex, Shannon, Danielle, Dr. Ulic and Dr. Patel in the Intensive Care Unit at Brampton Civic Hospital. Lester will be laid to rest at Brampton Funeral Home & Cemetery on Sunday, August 23rd, 2020. Donations can be made to: Brampton Civic Hospital https://oslerfoundation.org/Ways-to-Give/Tribute-Programs/In-Memoriam