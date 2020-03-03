|
July 27, 1941- February 13, 2020 It is with broken hearts that we, the family, announce the passing of Lois Legere, 78, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, on February 13th,2020, after a long, courageous battle with cancer and dementia. Lois was the daughter of the late Chester and Rita MacKenzie, Glace Bay, N.S. She is survived by the love of her life, her devoted husband of 60 years (Roy), who loved Lois to the very end as much as the day he met her which was evident in the loving care he provided in keeping her home with him until the day of her passing. "To love and to cherish till death do us part" are vows that Roy certainly lived by. Also surviving are daughter, Michelle (Todd White) Brampton, son Jim (Laura), grandchildren, Christian, Landon, Haley and Leah, Georgetown. Lois is also survived by sisters Joan (Tom Attwood), Scarborough, Winnie Nicholson Ajax, Joyce (Clifford Morrison),Sydney River, brother, Terry (Sharon MacKenzie) Glace Bay, N.S., sisters in law, Lonnie MacKenzie, Halifax, Billie MacKenzie, Trenton, Ontario , brother-in-law Lorne Nicholson, as well as several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Lois was predeceased by infant daughter, Francine, brothers Ronnie MacKenzie and Chester MacKenzie, mother and father in-law, Mae and James Legere, stepmother, Annie MacKenzie, stepfather, Norman Wilkes, brother-in-law, Reggie Legere, sisters-in-law Lorraine Matheson and Alice MacKenzie. Family was everything to Lois. She adored her children, Michelle and Jim as well as her grandchildren whom she loved to spoil with special treats. She was a kind, gentle soul who saw only the good in everyone. Lois loved to travel both home to Cape Breton and also warmer climates where she loved to walk the beach. Lois also enjoyed going to bingo with Roy. She was a true animal lover and enjoyed sitting on the front swing with Roy watching and feeding the birds, squirrels and rabbits which brought her great joy. Lois will be missed by all who knew her but her gentle spirit will live on in her family. Sincere thanks to Maria Laurenzano and Florence Musa who took such wonderful care of Lois. Please give someone special a hug on Lois' behalf and pass on an act of kindness. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life will take place on March 14th, 12-4 PM at Lions Banquet Hall 45 Avondale Blvd.Brampton,Ont. L6V 1H1. Memories and condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting Andrews Community Funeral Centre Bramalea Chapel website. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/ "If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever."
Published in Brampton Guardian on Mar. 3, 2020