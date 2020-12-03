It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Lorna Bernice Porter at Brampton Civic Hospital on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of Beverly for 67 years. Loving mother of Allan and daughter-in-law Cheryl, Sharon and son-in-law Roger, Janice and son-in-law Sid, David and daughter-in-law Cyndi and Leah and son-in-law Tom. Cherished grandmother/nanny of Jason, Chris and Kim, Bethany and Jason, Daniel, Paul and Cristina, Stephanie and Noel, Jamie, Jacob and Joshua and great grandmother/nanny of Sophia, Victoria, Tripp and Mason. Survived by sisters Lynda (Mell) Hurley, Alice Osborne, Norma (Barry) Osborne, Maisie (Ian) Rogers and brother John (Doreen) Hepburn. Lorna was born in Hope Bay, Ontario to Stanley and Louisa (Soper) Hepburn. Predeceased by sister Eileen and brothers Ellery and Allan. She will be forever missed but remembered for her kindness, unselfish, generous spirit and her great love for her family. Private funeral arrangements at the Andrews Community Funeral Centre, Brampton, Ontario. A burial at Brampton Memorial Gardens on December 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorna's memory online to either the Ontario Lung Association at www.lung.ca
or Emmanuel United Church at CanadaHelps.org
. The funeral was live-streamed and will remain available for viewing on Emmanuel United Church Facebook page for a limited time. Online condolences may be made at www.andrewscommunityfuneralcentre.com