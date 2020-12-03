1/1
Lorna Bernice Porter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Lorna Bernice Porter at Brampton Civic Hospital on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of Beverly for 67 years. Loving mother of Allan and daughter-in-law Cheryl, Sharon and son-in-law Roger, Janice and son-in-law Sid, David and daughter-in-law Cyndi and Leah and son-in-law Tom. Cherished grandmother/nanny of Jason, Chris and Kim, Bethany and Jason, Daniel, Paul and Cristina, Stephanie and Noel, Jamie, Jacob and Joshua and great grandmother/nanny of Sophia, Victoria, Tripp and Mason. Survived by sisters Lynda (Mell) Hurley, Alice Osborne, Norma (Barry) Osborne, Maisie (Ian) Rogers and brother John (Doreen) Hepburn. Lorna was born in Hope Bay, Ontario to Stanley and Louisa (Soper) Hepburn. Predeceased by sister Eileen and brothers Ellery and Allan. She will be forever missed but remembered for her kindness, unselfish, generous spirit and her great love for her family. Private funeral arrangements at the Andrews Community Funeral Centre, Brampton, Ontario. A burial at Brampton Memorial Gardens on December 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorna's memory online to either the Ontario Lung Association at www.lung.ca or Emmanuel United Church at CanadaHelps.org. The funeral was live-streamed and will remain available for viewing on Emmanuel United Church Facebook page for a limited time. Online condolences may be made at www.andrewscommunityfuneralcentre.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Community Funeral Centre - Brama
8190 Dixie Road
Brampton, ON L6T5N9
9054568190
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrews Community Funeral Centre - Brama

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved