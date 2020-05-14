It is with great sadness that the family of Madelyn Olivette Rideout (née Attwood) announces her passing on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the age of 85 at Brampton Civic Hospital. Born June 26, 1934, in Corner Brook, NL, Madelyn is predeceased by her parents, Stewart and Cora (Gillingham) Attwood, her brother Derek Attwood, and her late husband of 42 years, Gerald Frederick Rideout. Known for her independent spirit, Madelyn attempted every craft imaginable, was an excellent baker and an avid shopper. She will always be remembered for her sense of humour and her famous chocolate chip cookies. She is survived by her three children, Douglas, Kelly, and Susan, and her six grandchildren, Madelyn, Alexandra, Adrienne, Emma, Megan, and David. A celebration of Madelyn's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Canada in her name.



