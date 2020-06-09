It is with incredible sadness that we announce the sudden and peaceful passing of Malcolm S. King in Brampton, Ontario on Sunday, May 31st, 2020. Malcolm was a loving Husband, Father, Stepfather, Papa and Great Papa. Malcolm was born March 3, 1938 in Glasgow, Scotland. He was a highly specialized Millwright and later a canning executive. Malcolm loved soccer, He coached Minor Soccer and Thistle in Bramalea. He was loving husband to Helen King, father to Calum King (Linda) and Lisa (King) Downer (Jonathan), Stepdad to to Brian Ferguson (Linda), Greg Ferguson (Julie) and Diane Jackson. Best Papa to Kendra, Kyley and Emily Downer, Mitchell and Carter King, James and Erin Jackson, Jillian and Jeffrey Ferguson, Jack and Mae Ferguson. Great Papa to Kaleb , Regan, Connor, Owen, Isabella and Camron. Malcolm is preceded in death by his father John and mother Jessie, and brother Matt. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to City of Brampton Animal Services at 905.458.5800. or online animal.services@brampton.ca



