1925 - 2020 It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our mother Marg Bowerbank. She passed away just weeks from her 95th birthday at Brampton Civic Hospital on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Harvey (1978) and precious daughter Darlene (1995). Survived by loving son, David (Lulu) and daughter, Debbie (Robert). Best Nana ever to Rachel, Lyndsay, Michael, Jacob and Jonathon. She was Great-Nana to Devon, Alaura, Braydon, Lily and Benjamin. Loved by many nieces and nephews. Best second mom to Shelley (Richard). Mom was the oldest of 11 children, daughter of the late Ruby and Russell Haskell. Predeceased by sisters Doreen and Joy, brothers, Elmer, Bob, Stu and Clark, sisters in law, Joan, Merlene and Jean, brothers in law, Bert and Bob. Survived by her sisters Fran (Doug), Pat (Terry), her brothers, Del and Cal. Private funeral service will take place at Emmanuel United Church on Friday November 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. Service will be on Emmanuel Facebook with a link provided and cars are welcome to be in the church parking lot for service streamed on the Facebook due to Covid-19 restrictions. Interment at Brampton Cemetery. Dona-tions can be made to the Emmanuel United Church Memorial Fund or the Canadian Cancer Society
