1/1
Marg Bowerbank
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marg's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1925 - 2020 It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our mother Marg Bowerbank. She passed away just weeks from her 95th birthday at Brampton Civic Hospital on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Harvey (1978) and precious daughter Darlene (1995). Survived by loving son, David (Lulu) and daughter, Debbie (Robert). Best Nana ever to Rachel, Lyndsay, Michael, Jacob and Jonathon. She was Great-Nana to Devon, Alaura, Braydon, Lily and Benjamin. Loved by many nieces and nephews. Best second mom to Shelley (Richard). Mom was the oldest of 11 children, daughter of the late Ruby and Russell Haskell. Predeceased by sisters Doreen and Joy, brothers, Elmer, Bob, Stu and Clark, sisters in law, Joan, Merlene and Jean, brothers in law, Bert and Bob. Survived by her sisters Fran (Doug), Pat (Terry), her brothers, Del and Cal. Private funeral service will take place at Emmanuel United Church on Friday November 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. Service will be on Emmanuel Facebook with a link provided and cars are welcome to be in the church parking lot for service streamed on the Facebook due to Covid-19 restrictions. Interment at Brampton Cemetery. Dona-tions can be made to the Emmanuel United Church Memorial Fund or the Canadian Cancer Society in Marg's name. Online condolences and information at www.andrewscommunityfuneralcentre.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Community Funeral Centre - Brama
8190 Dixie Road
Brampton, ON L6T5N9
9054568190
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrews Community Funeral Centre - Brama

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved