It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Margaret Barnes on May 28, 2020 at Brampton Civic Hospital at age 72 after a courageous battle with leukemia. She will be remembered for her love and kindness. Leaving to mourn sons Scott and Robert, sisters Jean (Tim), Marion (Ken), Eileen (Rob), brother Ed (Uni) and dogs Gypsy and Capone and all her loving family and friends. Cremation has taken place. Donations can be made in her name to Canadian Cancer Society or Canadian Diabetes Association. May her soul rest in peace.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Jun. 4, 2020.